Surprising the fans! Sergio Ramos releases music video for his debut track Cibeles

The legendary footballer stuns supporters with a musical debut

Real Madrid legend and former Spain national team captain Sergio Ramos has grabbed the spotlight once again—but this time, it’s off the pitch. The 39-year-old defender, who moved from Sevilla to Mexican side Monterrey earlier this year, has decided to venture into the world of music.

The footballer has announced the release of his debut single, titled Cibeles—a tribute to the iconic Madrid square where Real traditionally celebrates its titles, and where Ramos himself has enjoyed many triumphs with Los Blancos.

The music video features footage from the defender’s illustrious career. In the clip, Ramos is seen holding prayer beads, while nostalgic Spanish lyrics accompany scenes from his past glories.