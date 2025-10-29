Super Lig Legend Calls Victor Osimhen the 'Greatest Ever'

​Fenerbahce Icon Serhat Akın Praises Galatasaray Star After Record-Breaking Transfer

Retired Turkish international Serhat Akın, a Fenerbahce icon and three-time Super Lig winner, has given Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen the ultimate compliment: calling him the greatest striker to ever play in the Turkish top flight.

Osimhen, who plays for Nigeria, had an incredible season on loan at Galatasaray last year. He was directly involved in 45 goals in 41 games, helping the Istanbul giants secure a domestic double—winning both the League and Cup.

Despite heavy interest from Europe's top clubs, the former Napoli striker made his return to Galatasaray permanent this summer. The transfer was historic, as the €75 million fee agreed with Napoli makes it the highest transfer fee ever paid for a player in Super Lig history.

Osimhen hasn't slowed down this season, scoring six goals so far, including crucial strikes in the UEFA Champions League. He recently became Galatasaray's fastest goalscorer in Champions League history with his early goal against Bodø/Glimt. In that same match, he also became the first Galatasaray player to score in seven consecutive European games, highlighting his consistent impact.

Akın, who played for Fenerbahçe in the early 2000s, shared his profound admiration for Osimhen’s all-round ability. In quotes relayed by habersarikirmizi, he stated: “Osimhen is an extraordinary man. I think he's the greatest centre-forward to ever grace this league... If I were a manager, I'd be incredibly happy to have Osimhen on my team. He's my dream centre-forward.”

Osimhen’s stellar performances for both club and country have earned him a nomination for the prestigious 2025 African Footballer of the Year award, where he competes against other elite contenders.