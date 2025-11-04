Super Eagles to Earn ‘Special Bonus’ for Every World Cup Play-off Match

NSC promises enhanced motivation and full support as Nigeria prepares for 2026 qualification battles

Nigeria's Super Eagles will receive a "special bonus" for every game played in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification play-offs, according to reports from Sports247. This major financial incentive is part of a bold plan by the National Sports Commission (NSC) to treat the remaining matches as "Cup Finals" to ensure the team's spot in the USA, Canada, and Mexico tournament.

NSC Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko, made the declaration, emphasizing the tough, three-match route the team must navigate. The African phase begins on November 13th in Rabat, Morocco. "We now have three games to plan for – two in Africa and one at the intercontinental stage. For us, every game is a final," Dikko expatiated, confirming this intense focus extends through the intercontinental level, scheduled for March 2026 in Mexico.

To match this high-stakes approach, the players will be rewarded uniquely. Dikko stressed the need for exceptional motivation, stating the players will “...give them the best bonus they can get. It has to be a bonus that is different from what they get for normal matches that we give them.”

Beyond the financial uplift, the NSC is working closely with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to guarantee smooth logistics and communication. "We have to pay them a special bonus for getting to the final and provide all necessary logistics. We all have to be focused..." he enthused, stressing that the ultimate success relies on collective support. He concluded: “With the support of Mr. President and Nigerians, and with the players all playing their part, we will be able to deliver the World Cup ticket.”

The Eagles’ path starts next Thursday against Gabon in the African play-off semi-final. A win leads to the final on November 16th against either Cameroon or the Democratic Republic of Congo. By winning the African phase, Nigeria will skip the intercontinental semi-finals and advance straight to a winner-takes-all final match in March 2026, which guarantees a World Cup ticket.