RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle Sunny day. Erling Haaland shares a walking photo after Premier League kickoff

Sunny day. Erling Haaland shares a walking photo after Premier League kickoff

In great spirits
Lifestyle Today, 06:08
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Erling Haaland on a walk Photo: https://www.instagram.com/erling / Author unknown

Manchester City star Erling Haaland seized the chance to enjoy a sunny Sunday stroll following a fantastic start to the Premier League campaign. The striker shared a series of photos on his Instagram page.

Haaland posted several snapshots of himself out in nature, soaking up the warm sunshine. The Norwegian captioned his post with “Sunday ☀️”, cleverly highlighting the first part of the word to create a playful twist: “Sunny day.”

It’s worth noting that Manchester City cruised past Wolverhampton in their opening Premier League fixture, securing a convincing 4-0 victory. Haaland notched a brace, opening his tally for the new season. Ryan Cherki also celebrated his first goal for the Citizens in this match.

Looking ahead, City will host Tottenham at home on August 23 for the next round. Spurs, fresh off a confident 3-0 win over Burnley in their opener, promise another exciting challenge.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
Related Team News
Kylian Mbappe and Ryan Cherki in training with the French national team Lifestyle Today, 03:44 Kylian Mbappé congratulates Rayan Cherki on his debut goal for Manchester City
Bayern and Man City are not in the picture: Xavi Simons chooses Chelsea Football news Yesterday, 16:27 Bayern and Man City are not in the picture: Xavi Simons chooses Chelsea
Rodrygo celebrates his goal Transfer news Yesterday, 07:51 100 million for Rodrygo. Real sets price tag for Brazilian star
Rodrygo with the Champions League trophy Transfer news Yesterday, 04:40 Rodrygo eyed as Savio replacement. Manchester City interested in Real Madrid winger
New Haaland record! Unique achievement under Guardiola Football news 16 aug 2025, 14:31 New Haaland record! Unique achievement under Guardiola
Huge banner. Wolves fans pay tribute to Diogo Jota ahead of Man City clash Football news 16 aug 2025, 12:59 Huge banner. Wolves fans pay tribute to Diogo Jota ahead of Man City clash
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores