Sunny day. Erling Haaland shares a walking photo after Premier League kickoff

Manchester City star Erling Haaland seized the chance to enjoy a sunny Sunday stroll following a fantastic start to the Premier League campaign. The striker shared a series of photos on his Instagram page.

Haaland posted several snapshots of himself out in nature, soaking up the warm sunshine. The Norwegian captioned his post with “Sunday ☀️”, cleverly highlighting the first part of the word to create a playful twist: “Sunny day.”

It’s worth noting that Manchester City cruised past Wolverhampton in their opening Premier League fixture, securing a convincing 4-0 victory. Haaland notched a brace, opening his tally for the new season. Ryan Cherki also celebrated his first goal for the Citizens in this match.

Looking ahead, City will host Tottenham at home on August 23 for the next round. Spurs, fresh off a confident 3-0 win over Burnley in their opener, promise another exciting challenge.