Sunderland to challenge Saudi sheikhs for Granit Xhaka

The Premier League newcomers are determined to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

Details: According to Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie, English side Sunderland have set their sights on signing Bayer Leverkusen's 32-year-old defensive midfielder Granit Xhaka in this transfer window.

It is reported that Sunderland will try to outbid Saudi club Neom, who have previously been in contact with Xhaka.

At present, the English club is exploring all possible ways to entice the decorated Swiss international and is expected to make an official offer soon.

It is believed that a major advantage for Sunderland will be the opportunity to play in the Premier League, where Xhaka can once again showcase his class and prove that it's far too early to write him off.

