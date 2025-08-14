Sudden twist! Roma makes a bid for Jadon Sancho

The Wolves are showing real determination.

Details: According to BBC Sport, AS Roma has officially submitted a bid today for Manchester United's 25-year-old midfielder Jadon Sancho.

Reports suggest that the transfer request documents are already on the Red Devils’ table, and if they give the green light, official negotiations will begin.

With the transfer window deadline fast approaching and Sancho yet to secure a new club, this move stands a strong chance of going through.

Last season, Jadon Sancho played for Chelsea on loan. He scored 5 goals and provided 10 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

Sancho’s current contract with Manchester United runs until 2026, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is €28 million.

