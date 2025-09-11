RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Sudden comeback! Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Tebogo Langerman returns to big-time football and signs with a new club

Sudden comeback! Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Tebogo Langerman returns to big-time football and signs with a new club

The player is not planning to end his career.
Football news Today, 11:06
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Tebogo Langerman during his time playing for Mamelodi Sundowns Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

A new chapter in the career of the experienced defender.

Details: Today, Baroka FC announced on their X social media page the signing of 39-year-old left-back Tebogo Langerman.

At this moment, the details of the contract remain undisclosed, but the club signed Tebogo on a free transfer since he has been without a team since 2022.

Langerman is remembered by fans for his performances with Mamelodi Sundowns, where he played from 2012 to 2021. He made 275 appearances for Sundowns, scoring 7 goals and providing 24 assists.

With Sundowns, Langerman won 10 trophies, including six league titles and the prestigious CAF Champions League under Pitso Mosimane in 2016.

Throughout his career, Tebogo also played for clubs such as Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United, with his last team being Moroka Swallows, which he left in 2022.

Reminder: European challenge! Cassius Mailula joins Belgian side Kortrijk

Related teams and leagues
Mamelodi Sundowns Mamelodi Sundowns Schedule Mamelodi Sundowns News Mamelodi Sundowns Transfers
Baroka FC Baroka FC Schedule Baroka FC News Baroka FC Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Miguel Cardoso Football news 09 sep 2025, 05:44 Bombshell! Al Ahly in talks with Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso
Cassius Mailula as part of Toronto Football news 08 sep 2025, 15:23 European challenge! Cassius Mailula joins Belgian side Kortrijk
Lucas Ribeiro as part of Mamelodi Sundowns Football news 08 sep 2025, 09:50 Touching moment! Lucas Ribeiro bids farewell to Mamelodi Sundowns
Will FIFA intervene? A major scandal is brewing around Lucas Ribeiro Football news 07 sep 2025, 14:55 Will FIFA intervene? A major scandal is brewing around Lucas Ribeiro
Related Tournament News
Betway Championship clash between TS Galaxy and Kaizer Chiefs postponed. What’s the reason? Football news 02 sep 2025, 13:12 Betway Championship clash between TS Galaxy and Kaizer Chiefs postponed. What’s the reason?
Terrible news: Orlando Pirates team involved in accident while returning from Gqeberha Football news 02 sep 2025, 03:48 Terrible news: Orlando Pirates team involved in accident while returning from Gqeberha
Pirates hit turbo as Shalulile smashes historic record! The symbolic team of Matchday 5 in the Betway Premiership according to Dailysports Football news 01 sep 2025, 09:19 Pirates hit turbo as Shalulile smashes historic record! The symbolic team of Matchday 5 in the Betway Premiership according to Dailysports
Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 5 Football news 31 aug 2025, 10:59 Betway Premiership 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 5
Mofokeng close to Pirates return after injury setback Football news 30 aug 2025, 16:53 Mofokeng close to Pirates return after injury setback
Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 31, 2025 Football news 29 aug 2025, 11:58 Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 31, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores