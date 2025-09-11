Sudden comeback! Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Tebogo Langerman returns to big-time football and signs with a new club

The player is not planning to end his career.

A new chapter in the career of the experienced defender.

Details: Today, Baroka FC announced on their X social media page the signing of 39-year-old left-back Tebogo Langerman.

At this moment, the details of the contract remain undisclosed, but the club signed Tebogo on a free transfer since he has been without a team since 2022.

Langerman is remembered by fans for his performances with Mamelodi Sundowns, where he played from 2012 to 2021. He made 275 appearances for Sundowns, scoring 7 goals and providing 24 assists.

With Sundowns, Langerman won 10 trophies, including six league titles and the prestigious CAF Champions League under Pitso Mosimane in 2016.

Throughout his career, Tebogo also played for clubs such as Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United, with his last team being Moroka Swallows, which he left in 2022.

Baroka football club is proud to announce the signing of Tebogo Langerman.



Welcome to Baroka football club Moroka #LennaKeMoroka

Monflair_ZA Mafori Group pic.twitter.com/ksOl9vy0rI — Baroka Football Club (@Baroka_FC) September 11, 2025

