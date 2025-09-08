European challenge! Cassius Mailula joins Belgian side Kortrijk
The South African wonderkid is set to continue his career in Belgium.
Details: Today, Kortrijk's official club page announced the signing of 24-year-old South African forward from Toronto, Cassius Mailula.
It is reported that the deal is a one-season loan. Additionally, Kortrijk will have the option to buy Mailula's contract outright at the end of the agreement, though this is not a mandatory clause.
Cassius Mailula made the move to Toronto from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2023 for €1.5 million.
Last season, Mailula played on loan at Moroccan club Wydad, where he featured in 36 matches, scoring 6 goals and providing 7 assists.
According to Transfermarkt, his current market value is estimated at €1 million.
