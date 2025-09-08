RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news European challenge! Cassius Mailula joins Belgian side Kortrijk

European challenge! Cassius Mailula joins Belgian side Kortrijk

The deal is officially done!
Football news Today, 15:23
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Cassius Mailula as part of Toronto https://www.kvk.be/nieuws

The South African wonderkid is set to continue his career in Belgium.

Details: Today, Kortrijk's official club page announced the signing of 24-year-old South African forward from Toronto, Cassius Mailula.

It is reported that the deal is a one-season loan. Additionally, Kortrijk will have the option to buy Mailula's contract outright at the end of the agreement, though this is not a mandatory clause.

Cassius Mailula made the move to Toronto from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2023 for €1.5 million.

Last season, Mailula played on loan at Moroccan club Wydad, where he featured in 36 matches, scoring 6 goals and providing 7 assists.

According to Transfermarkt, his current market value is estimated at €1 million.

Reminder: New challenge! Official: Thabiso Kutumela joins AmaZulu

Related teams and leagues
Kortrijk Kortrijk Schedule Kortrijk News Kortrijk Transfers
Mamelodi Sundowns Mamelodi Sundowns Schedule Mamelodi Sundowns News Mamelodi Sundowns Transfers
Toronto FC Toronto FC Schedule Toronto FC News Toronto FC Transfers
Related Team News
Lucas Ribeiro as part of Mamelodi Sundowns Football news Today, 09:50 Touching moment! Lucas Ribeiro bids farewell to Mamelodi Sundowns
Will FIFA intervene? A major scandal is brewing around Lucas Ribeiro Football news Yesterday, 14:55 Will FIFA intervene? A major scandal is brewing around Lucas Ribeiro
New challenge! Official: Thabiso Kutumela joins AmaZulu Football news 03 sep 2025, 08:07 New challenge! Official: Thabiso Kutumela joins AmaZulu
Intense battle! Two clubs are vying for Mamelodi Sundowns legend Football news 03 sep 2025, 04:00 Intense battle! Two clubs are vying for Mamelodi Sundowns legend
Toronto FC Ends Brynhildsen Loan as Forward Joins Bodø/Glimt Transfer news 02 sep 2025, 19:13 Toronto FC Ends Brynhildsen Loan as Forward Joins Bodø/Glimt
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores