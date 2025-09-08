Prediction on game Win Austria Odds: 1.73 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Tuesday, September 9, we’re in for a World Cup qualifying clash between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Austria. The match kicks off at 20:45 CET, and I’ve got a betting tip lined up for this showdown.

Bosnia and Herzegovina - Austria: Match preview

Right now, Bosnia and Herzegovina sit at the top of their group after four dazzling performances. They started by edging out Romania 1-0, then narrowly defeated Cyprus 2-1 and San Marino 1-0. Just a few days ago, they crushed their opponent away with a stunning 6-0 victory. That’s a maximum 12 points from four rounds, with a goal difference of 10:1. They lead second place by three points, and their prospects for finishing high look rock-solid. But this showdown with Austria is shaping up to be absolutely crucial.

The reason? Austria currently sit second, trailing Bosnia by three points—but with a game in hand. The Austrians started their qualification campaign a bit later due to their involvement in the Nations League play-offs. In qualifying, Austria began by beating Romania 2-1, then dismantled San Marino 4-0, and edged Cyprus 1-0. Their goal difference is also impressive—7:1. So, if they win here, Austria could leapfrog Bosnia on head-to-head criteria.

Match facts and head-to-head statistics

Austria have won their last three matches and lost just once in their previous five outings.

Bosnia and Herzegovina have also suffered only one defeat in their last five games.

Bosnia have scored at least once in six consecutive matches, while Austria have done so in three straight.

The last time these teams met, Austria and Bosnia played to a 0-0 draw.

Probable line-ups

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Vasilj; Gazibegović, Barišić, Radeljić, Burnić; Hajradinović, Tahirović, Sunić, Memić; Demirović, Džeko

Austria: A. Schlager; Laimer, Lienhart, Alaba, Mwene; H. Schlager, Seiwald; Schmid, Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Arnautović

Prediction

Both teams have launched their qualifying campaigns in style, and this encounter is pivotal for both sides. We’re in for a tense, thrilling contest, but Austria look like the favorites here. Their squad is stronger on paper and boasts more experience at this level. That’s why my tip is to back Austria as the winner in this match.