New challenge! Official: Thabiso Kutumela joins AmaZulu
The transfer has been officially completed.
Football news Today, 08:07Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/AmaZuluFootball
The former Mamelodi Sundowns player will continue his career at a new club.
Details: Today, the official AmaZulu club page on social network X announced the signing of 32-year-old ex-Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Thabiso Kutumela.
It is reported that Kutumela has joined AmaZulu as a free agent and signed a one-year contract with an option to extend.
Kutumela moved to Mamelodi Sundowns in 2021 from Maritzburg United but struggled to secure a regular place in the "Brazilians" starting lineup, leading to loan spells at Cape Town City and Richards Bay.
Reminder: Pirates hit turbo as Shalulile smashes historic record! The symbolic team of Matchday 5 in the Betway Premiership according to Dailysports