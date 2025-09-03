RU RU ES ES FR FR
New challenge! Official: Thabiso Kutumela joins AmaZulu

The transfer has been officially completed.
Football news Today, 08:07
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
The former Mamelodi Sundowns player will continue his career at a new club.

Details: Today, the official AmaZulu club page on social network X announced the signing of 32-year-old ex-Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Thabiso Kutumela.

It is reported that Kutumela has joined AmaZulu as a free agent and signed a one-year contract with an option to extend.

Kutumela moved to Mamelodi Sundowns in 2021 from Maritzburg United but struggled to secure a regular place in the "Brazilians" starting lineup, leading to loan spells at Cape Town City and Richards Bay.

