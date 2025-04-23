RU RU ES ES FR FR
Struggling Unión Española Host Fluminense Amid Chilean League Woes

Today, 16:15
Fluminense travel to Chile this Wednesday for a crucial Copa Sudamericana group-stage match against Unión Española. The game kicks off at 7:00 PM (Brasília time), but the hosts come into the contest with poor domestic form.

As reported by Netflu, Unión Española sit just one point above the relegation zone in the Chilean Primera División. After seven rounds, the team has only two wins and five losses, scoring eight goals and conceding 12. Their latest outing saw them fall 2-0 to league leaders Audax Italiano, further deepening the crisis at the club.

While Unión struggle, Fluminense remain focused on a bigger prize. Speaking to FIFA.com, veteran defender Thiago Silva said that the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup in the United States is the team’s main goal for 2025. The tournament will be held in June and July, featuring top clubs from around the world.

“It’s our objective to go and represent Fluminense in the best way. Whether it’s against Dortmund, Chelsea, or PSG, we’ll give it our all,” said Silva. “But beyond the competition, it’s important to enjoy the moment. Competing in a World Cup with so many great clubs is something you must cherish.”

Fluminense were drawn into Group F alongside Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan HD, and Mamelodi Sundowns. Their tournament opener is set for June 17 at MetLife Stadium in New York.

