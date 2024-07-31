Story of the day. Egyptian athlete competed at the Olympics late in her pregnancy

The 2024 Olympics continue to provide fans with incredible surprises and stories.

One of today's main heroines is undoubtedly Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez. In a stunning revelation, Nada Hafez disclosed that she competed in the Paris Games while seven months pregnant.

Hafez triumphed over American Elizabeth Tartakovsky in the first round of the women's individual sabre competition, before being eliminated by Jeon Hayoung from South Korea.

“What appears to you as two players on the podium, they were actually three! It was me, my competitor, & my yet-to-come to our world, little baby!”, – Hafez wrote on Instagram.

Nada Hafez was seeded 26th in the women's individual sabre tournament.