Steve Barker anticipates a tough Caf return leg match tomorrow

Stellenbosch FC says Caf Confederation opponents will not be easy

Steve Barker says his Stellenbosch FC side head into tomorrow’s continental match against 15 de Agosto de Akonibe high in confidence.

Barker’s men should be high in morale after all as they beat Golden Arrows 4-3 at tomorrow’s match venue, Athlone Stadium.

“We’re confident going into the game on Sunday,” Barker told his club website.

“We want to be competing on the continent at the highest level, so it’s important for us to get ourselves past our opposition and into the Group Stage.”

The first leg in Equatorial Guinea ended 0-0 goalless and Barker says described his team’s opponents as no walk in the park.

“No game is easy, and we encountered [during the first leg] that they’re a difficult opponent,” he said.

“They’re very direct and possess a lot of physicality and aerial ability.

“We have to be aware of that, but at the same time, we’re playing at home, so we have to take the game to them and make sure we ask many questions, create chances, get our goals, and hopefully progress to the next round.”

The match starts at 3pm.