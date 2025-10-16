Stellenbosch off to Equatorial Guinea for their Caf assignment

The Cape side will be hoping for a good run like last season when they reached the semi-finals

Steve Barker’s Stellenbosch FC are hoping to turn their lessons to experience when they start their Caf Confederation Cup journey this weekend.

The Cape team reached last season’s semifinals when they lost to Tanzanian giants, Simba FC, in what was a phenomenal run by Barker’s side.

“We are extremely excited to begin our CAF campaign,” Barker told his club website ahead of the encounter.

“We had a good experience last season, so we’re looking forward to what lies ahead.

Stellies will face Equatorial Guinea’s 15 de Agosto de Akonibe on Saturday in the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup second Preliminary Round.

And Barker will be hoping that they repeat same feat as last season.

“There are a lot of lessons that needed to be learned from last time around,” he said. The travelling and logistics are not easy, but we have to embrace it and see it as a privilege that we are able to visit different countries on our continent.

“We also learned that refereeing on the continent is slightly different, but the biggest lesson came from playing against different types of opposition with different styles of play.

The game is scheduled for the Estadio de Ebibeyin Stadium at 4pm.