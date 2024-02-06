Star Portuguese coach is not averse to returning to Chelsea

The illustrious Portuguese coach, José Mourinho, is prepared to return to Chelsea once more, as reported by the Daily Mail.

According to sources, the Portuguese maestro is open to managing the "Blues." There are numerous reasons why Mourinho would desire to return to Stamford Bridge. A heroic reunion, the opportunity to salvage his club, a life closer to family — perhaps even to surround himself with past glory.

It is worth noting that Chelsea's head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, is under immense pressure at the club, as journalist Matt Law reports. Sources indicate that the "Blues" do not intend to dismiss the Argentine specialist midway through the season, but the pressure on Pochettino is mounting. Mauricio must rectify Chelsea's situation by the end of this year, as the circumstances may change abruptly.

Furthermore, Mauricio Pochettino commented on the current state of the team, once again implying that he requires time to assemble a competitive squad. The expert also urged the supporters of the Blues to be patient.