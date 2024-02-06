Pochettino made a statement that may not sit well with Chelsea fans

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino commented on the current state of the team once again, indicating that he needs time to build a competitive squad. The coach also urged Chelsea fans to exercise patience

Earlier reports suggested that Chelsea's bosses would not dismiss Pochettino until the end of the season, but they intend to analyze the Argentine's work in the summer and then make a final decision on the fate of the coaching staff.

“The fans need to be patient. We need to find a way to succeed. We need the support, of course, we are demanding the support to the team, players. I know the quality of the players. It takes time to build a team. It's the reality”. We are altogether in this. That is the most important. They are in contact with me, everyday. I received a very good text after the game against Wolves from the owners. Were all together in this!” quotes coach Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea is currently in 11th place in the Premier League table, trailing the Champions League zone by 15 points. In their last two matches, the Blues conceded four goals each.