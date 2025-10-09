Star Guests: Kendrick Lamar Attends U-20 World Cup Playoff Match

ES ES FR FR
Unexpected faces appeared in the stands.
During the Round of 16 clash at the U-20 World Cup, Argentina faced Nigeria — and among the crowd was a special celebrity guest.

Details: Cameras caught sight of the VIP box, where renowned American rapper Kendrick Lamar was in attendance.

Argentina crushed Nigeria 4–0 to secure a place in the quarterfinals. There, they will meet Mexico in the early hours of October 12. In total, six national teams have already booked their spots in the tournament’s last eight.

Reminder: This competition showcases numerous young talents who could soon reach the highest levels of world football. The Dailysports team has compiled a list of ten players to watch closely at the U-20 World Cup.

