Sporting Lisbon secures a new striker! Official: Luis Suárez joins Sporting

No time to miss their former forward.
Football news Today, 14:59
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
The replacement for Gyökeres didn't take long to arrive.

Details: Today, on their official X (Twitter) account, Sporting Lisbon's press service announced the full transfer of 27-year-old Colombian striker Luis Suárez.

According to reports, the transfer fee reached €22 million, with the contract signed for five years.

Suárez himself has chosen to wear the number 97 shirt.

Last season, Suárez played for Spanish side Almería in the Segunda División, where he delivered a staggering 31 goals and supplied 8 assists in 43 matches.

Luís Suárez was brought in to fill the void left by Viktor Gyökeres, who made the move from Sporting to Arsenal in London.

According to Transfermarkt, the player's market value is estimated at €8 million.

Reminder: The saga is over! Official: Viktor Gyökeres is now an Arsenal player

