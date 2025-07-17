Sporting fans deliver a clear message to Gyökeres

Not long ago, striker Viktor Gyökeres was a fan favorite at Sporting, but the ongoing transfer saga involving the Swede has worn out even the most loyal supporters.

Details: During a preseason clash with Celtic, the Lisbon club’s supporters unfurled banners with pointed messages aimed at Gyökeres. One in the stands read: “I don’t cry for those who leave. I’m happy for those who stay.”

In the second half, fans unveiled another banner: “No one is above the club’s interests, no matter who they are.” With this, the supporters made it clear they won’t try to keep the Swede from leaving Sporting and are ready to move forward without him.

Reminder: Previously, Gyökeres refused to return to the club, which then threatened him with sanctions for his actions. Now, however, Sporting and London’s Arsenal are reportedly close to reaching an agreement over the striker’s transfer.