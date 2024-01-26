Spanish defender has left Wolverhampton after five years with the team

RU RU NG NG KE KE
English club Wolverhampton has announced the mutual termination of the contract with the 29-year-old Spanish defender Jonny.

In their statement, the Wolves mentioned that due to knee injuries in the last three years, the defender did not get enough playing time, and therefore, the club decided to give him the opportunity to play.

Jonny was the last remaining member of the Wolverhampton squad that reached the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League in the 2019/2020 season. Since January 2019, he has played 134 matches for the Wolves, scoring six goals and providing five assists.

According to Fabrizio Romano, he will continue his career with the Greek club PAOK, where he will sign a one-and-a-half-year contract with the option to extend for another year.

In their last match, Wolverhampton couldn't secure a victory against Brighton. In the 21st round of the Premier League, the teams played to a 0-0 draw.

