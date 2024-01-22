RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Brighton and Wolverhampton failed to determine a victor in the 21st round of the Premier League

Brighton and Wolverhampton failed to determine a victor in the 21st round of the Premier League

Football news Today, 16:39
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Brighton and Wolverhampton failed to determine a victor in the 21st round of the Premier League Brighton and Wolverhampton failed to determine a victor in the 21st round of the Premier League

In the concluding match of the 21st round of the English Premier League, Brighton and Wolverhampton faced off.

During the first half, Brighton maintained more ball control, launching seven shots towards the goal and three on target. Wolverhampton, adopting a more counterattacking strategy, managed just one shot on target.

Following the break, the hosts continued to dominate possession, yet struggled to capitalize on scoring opportunities. Wolverhampton, while becoming more assertive, failed to create significant chances.

Both teams showcased an evenly contested match, and neither side emerged triumphant in this encounter. Graham Potter's team now accumulates 32 points, elevating to the seventh position, while the "Wolves" hold 29 points and retain the 11th position.

Premier League. 21st Round

Brighton - Wolverhampton - 0:0

Related teams and leagues
Brighton Wolverhampton Premier League England
Popular news
Egypt draws but advances to the knockout stage. Group B results in the AFCON Football news Today, 17:04 Egypt draws but advances to the knockout stage. Group B results in the AFCON
La Liga. Atlético narrowly defeated Granada on the road Football news Today, 16:55 La Liga. Atlético narrowly defeated Granada on the road
The all-time leading scorer of the Italian national team has passed away at the age of 79 Football news Today, 14:51 The all-time leading scorer of the Italian national team has passed away at the age of 79
Vinicius Junior, following the incident with Maigna, stated that it is time to incarcerate racists Football news Today, 14:02 Vinicius Junior, following the incident with Maigna, stated that it is time to incarcerate racists
Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria have secured their places in the AFCON playoff Football news Today, 13:58 Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria have secured their places in the AFCON playoff
What a twist. Man City star Kyle Walker cheated on his wife and mistress Football news Today, 12:56 What a twist. Man City star Kyle Walker cheated on his wife and mistress
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:09 All participants in the Playoff Round AFCON 2023 Football news Today, 17:05 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 17:04 Egypt draws but advances to the knockout stage. Group B results in the AFCON Football news Today, 16:59 Juventus signed Djalo, and Manchester United is clearing its squad. Transfer news on January 22 Football news Today, 16:55 La Liga. Atlético narrowly defeated Granada on the road Football news Today, 16:39 Brighton and Wolverhampton failed to determine a victor in the 21st round of the Premier League Football news Today, 15:58 Inter secured a slender victory over Napoli, clinching the Super Cup Biathlon News Today, 15:38 The schedule of the European Biathlon Championships 2024 in the season 2023-24 Basketball news Today, 15:06 LeBron has achieved a distinctive milestone in the NBA Football news Today, 14:51 The all-time leading scorer of the Italian national team has passed away at the age of 79
Sport Predictions
Hockey Today New Jersey Devils vs Vegas Golden Knights prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Basketball Today Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Coco Gauff prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Tennis Today Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Syria vs India prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Australia vs Uzbekistan prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Boxing 23 jan 2024 Artem Dalakyan vs Seigo Akui prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Hatayspor vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Iran vs UAE prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Hong Kong vs Palestine prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024