Brighton and Wolverhampton failed to determine a victor in the 21st round of the Premier League

In the concluding match of the 21st round of the English Premier League, Brighton and Wolverhampton faced off.

During the first half, Brighton maintained more ball control, launching seven shots towards the goal and three on target. Wolverhampton, adopting a more counterattacking strategy, managed just one shot on target.

Following the break, the hosts continued to dominate possession, yet struggled to capitalize on scoring opportunities. Wolverhampton, while becoming more assertive, failed to create significant chances.

Both teams showcased an evenly contested match, and neither side emerged triumphant in this encounter. Graham Potter's team now accumulates 32 points, elevating to the seventh position, while the "Wolves" hold 29 points and retain the 11th position.

Premier League. 21st Round

Brighton - Wolverhampton - 0:0