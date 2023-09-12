RU RU NG NG
Main News Spalletti told what he expects from the match against the Ukrainian national team

Football news Today, 03:28
Spalletti told what he expects from the match against the Ukrainian national team

The head coach of the Italian national team, Luciano Spalletti, spoke with reporters before the game with the Ukrainian national team.

The teams will play on September 12 in the 6th round of the qualifying stage of the European Championship 2024.

According to the Italian coach, the Ukrainian national team is a very organized team and is noticeably superior in this regard to the North Macedonian national team, with whom Italy played last week (1:1).

“The Ukrainians have a clear understanding of how to handle the ball in different positions. In this match, the Ukrainians will definitely try to use quick counter-attacks in their actions.

You can look at the goal they scored against England. Therefore, it is important for Italy to keep the ball in order to find space in the opposition defense, which plays very compactly,” he said.

Let us note that in the last match the Ukrainian team met with England and drew 1:1.

At the moment, the Italians are three points behind the Ukrainian team and have a game in hand. The leaders of the group are the British, who scored 13 points.

