Spalletti spoke about Italy's victory over Ukraine

Football news Today, 02:30
Photo: Italy national team Twitter

The head coach of the Italian national team, Luciano Spalletti, expressed his opinion about the victory over Ukraine in the home match of the Euro 2024 qualifying round.

The meeting took place on September 12 in Milan and ended in victory for the home team with a score of 2:1. All the team's goals were scored in the first half.

"We are happy with this evening. You cannot constantly attack and not allow the opponent to create a single dangerous moment. We allowed only a few dangerous situations near our goal. The team showed amazing football. Let's not be too critical, it's unfair.

These 20 days were very difficult. I had to think about many things. But I had great support from the federation,” Spalletti was quoted as saying by the official UEFA website.

After the victory, the Italians moved into second place in Group C with seven points after four matches. At the same time, Ukraine dropped from second place to third place. She has seven points in five matches.

In the next round, which will take place in October, the Ukrainians will play against North Macedonia, and the Italians will host Malta.

