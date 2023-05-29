Spalletti stated the reason for his departure from Napoli

The head coach of Napoli, Luciano Spalletti, has revealed the reason behind his decision to leave the club.

"A few weeks ago, I told Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis that I needed a one-year break. That is the reality," Spalletti's words were quoted by journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

The 64-year-old Spalletti had been coaching Napoli since 2021. In the current season, he led the club to the Serie A championship title.

