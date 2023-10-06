RU RU NG NG
Main News Spain has announced squad for the Euro 2024 qualifying matches in October

Spain has announced squad for the Euro 2024 qualifying matches in October

Football news Today, 07:15
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Spain has announced squad for the Euro 2024 qualifying matches in October Photo: UEFA Twitter/Author unknown

The head coach of the Spanish national team, Luis de la Fuente, called up 24 players to the team for the qualifying matches for the 2024 European Championship.

In October, the Spaniards will play Scotland (October 12) and Norway (October 15).

List of Spanish national team players:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Real Madrid), David Raya (Arsenal).

Defenders: Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid), David Garcia (Osasuna), Alex Balde (Barcelona), Pau Torres (Aston Villa), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Aymeric Laporte (Al -Nasr"), Fran Garcia (Real Madrid).

Midfielders: Rodrigo (Manchester City), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Gavi (Barcelona), Martin Subimendi (Real Sociedad), Fabian Ruiz (PSG), Oian Sunset (Athletic) .

Forwards: Alvaro Morata (Atlético Madrid), Nico Williams (Atlético Madrid), Joselu (Real Madrid), Lamin Yamal (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Jeremi Pinault (Villarreal), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad).

Related teams and leagues
Spain European Championship
Popular news
Сonvincing victory in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Liverpool – Union Saint-Gilloise Football news Yesterday, 17:56 Сonvincing victory in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Liverpool – Union Saint-Gilloise
The Seagulls secured a draw. Player ratings for the UEFA Europa League match Marseille – Brighton Football news Yesterday, 15:37 The Seagulls secured a draw. Player ratings for the UEFA Europa League match Marseille – Brighton
UEFA Europa League. Brighton staged a comeback against Marseille, Ajax squandered a victory Football news Yesterday, 14:40 UEFA Europa League. Brighton staged a comeback against Marseille, Ajax squandered a victory
The England national team's squad for the matches against Australia and Italy has been announced Football news Yesterday, 13:19 The England national team's squad for the matches against Australia and Italy has been announced
Magpies surprised the French in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Newcastle – PSG Football news 04 oct 2023, 19:19 Magpies surprised the French in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Newcastle – PSG
Alvarez is better than Haaland. Player ratings for the UCL match RB Leipzig – Manchester City Football news 04 oct 2023, 19:01 Alvarez is better than Haaland. Player ratings for the UCL match RB Leipzig – Manchester City
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:00 Holland admitted that his dream in football has come true Football news Today, 07:15 Spain has announced squad for the Euro 2024 qualifying matches in October Football news Today, 06:18 Ibrahimovic spoke about football players going to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 04:51 Manchester City will pay Haaland even more Football news Today, 04:26 The coach was beaten, the players were arrested: the Conference League match ended in scandal Football news Today, 03:00 Luis Enrique continues to be criticized for his crushing defeat in the Champions League Football news Today, 02:46 Four PSG players were suspended for insulting fans Football news Today, 02:35 Inter Miami was encouraged by the timing of Messi's return to the field Football news Today, 02:27 Moyes speaks out about West Ham's record in European competition Football news Today, 02:21 Beckham explained how negotiations for Messi began
Sport Predictions
Football Today Empoli vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Al-Ittihad vs Al Ahli prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Lecce vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Athletic vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Strasbourg vs Nantes prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Luton Town vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Fulham vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Burnley vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Everton vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023