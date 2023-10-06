Spain has announced squad for the Euro 2024 qualifying matches in October

The head coach of the Spanish national team, Luis de la Fuente, called up 24 players to the team for the qualifying matches for the 2024 European Championship.

In October, the Spaniards will play Scotland (October 12) and Norway (October 15).

List of Spanish national team players:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Real Madrid), David Raya (Arsenal).

Defenders: Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid), David Garcia (Osasuna), Alex Balde (Barcelona), Pau Torres (Aston Villa), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Aymeric Laporte (Al -Nasr"), Fran Garcia (Real Madrid).

Midfielders: Rodrigo (Manchester City), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Gavi (Barcelona), Martin Subimendi (Real Sociedad), Fabian Ruiz (PSG), Oian Sunset (Athletic) .

Forwards: Alvaro Morata (Atlético Madrid), Nico Williams (Atlético Madrid), Joselu (Real Madrid), Lamin Yamal (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Jeremi Pinault (Villarreal), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad).