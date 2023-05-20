Southgate will not call up players from Manchester City for the England national team

The England national team has two Euro 2024 qualifying matches scheduled in June: one against Malta on the 16th and another against North Macedonia three days later.

Manager Gareth Southgate has announced that he has decided not to include English players from Manchester City in the match against Malta.

This decision has been made due to the fact that Manchester City has the UEFA Champions League final against Inter scheduled for June 10th.

As a result, the coach will give Kyle Walker, John Stones, Jack Grealish, and Kalvin Phillips some rest during the match against Malta.