The Korean Football Association has officially resigned the head coach of the national team, Jürgen Klinsmann.

The departure of the German coach occurred against the backdrop of a conflict among the South Korean national team players during the 2023 Asian Cup, during which the team's main star, Son Heung-min, suffered a dislocated finger.

South Korea reached the semi-finals of the Asian Cup, where they surprisingly lost to Jordan 0-2. South Korea has not been the strongest team in Asia since 1960.

Klinsmann took over as the head coach of the South Korean national team in February of the previous year. Under his guidance, the team played 17 matches, securing 9 victories and enduring 5 defeats. Previously, he coached the national teams of the United States, Germany, and Hertha BSC Berlin.

In the qualification for the 2026 World Cup, South Korea leads their group, which includes Thailand, Singapore, and China.