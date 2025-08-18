RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news South Africa vs Uganda: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 18, 2025

South Africa vs Uganda: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 18, 2025

Football news Today, 02:50
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
South Africa vs Uganda: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 18, 2025 Photo: https://x.com/BafanaBafana

South Africa and Uganda will face off in the final group stage match of the African Nations Championship. Our team has prepared all the details on where and when to watch this clash.

South Africa vs Uganda: what you need to know about the match

South Africa began the tournament with a 1–1 draw against Algeria, followed by a goalless stalemate with Niger. They then claimed a 2–1 victory over Guinea. After three rounds, they sit on five points, trailing Algeria only on tiebreakers and one point behind the group leader.

That leader is Uganda. They have collected six points from three matches. Despite suffering a heavy 0–3 defeat to Algeria in their opener, the Ugandan side bounced back with emphatic wins: 3–0 over Guinea and 2–0 against Niger. This means the upcoming encounter is crucial for both teams. The winner will secure a place in the playoffs without question.

South Africa vs Uganda: when and where will the match take place?

The fifth-round fixture of the African Nations Championship between South Africa and Uganda will take place on Monday, August 18, with kickoff scheduled for 19:00 CET.

Kick-off times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 12:00

  • New York 15:00

  • Panama 14:00

  • Toronto 15:00

  • Port of Spain 15:00

  • London 20:00

  • Yaoundé 22:00

  • Abuja 22:00

  • Cape Town 23:00

  • New Delhi 00:30

  • Sydney 05:00

  • Kiribati 07:00

South Africa vs Uganda: where to watch the match online?

The official broadcasters of the African Nations Championship include beIN Sports, Canal+, New World TV, and IMG. In many African countries, SuperSport and SABC are among the main providers airing the tournament.

In addition, the match will be available in Canada on beIN, fuboTV, and Fanatiz. In the United States, Fanatiz is also one of the main streaming platforms for this fixture

