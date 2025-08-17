RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football South Africa vs Uganda prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18.08.2025

South Africa vs Uganda prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18.08.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
South Africa vs Uganda prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
South Africa
South Africa South Africa Schedule South Africa News
African Nations Championship African Nations Championship Table African Nations Championship Fixtures African Nations Championship Predictions
18 aug 2025, 13:00
- : -
International,
Uganda
Uganda Uganda Schedule Uganda News
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.9
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

The Mandela National Stadium in Kampala will set the stage as South Africa and Uganda clash in a decisive group stage match of the 2024 African Nations Championship. Both teams are fighting for a quarterfinal spot, and this encounter will largely determine their tournament fate. Here’s a value bet for the outcome of this high-stakes showdown.

Match preview

South Africa find themselves in a precarious position: five points from three matches and just third in the group. The team has only one win—against Guinea (2-1)—but dropped points in two other fixtures, making a victory in Kampala a must. Any other result could see Bafana Bafana miss out on the playoffs.

However, South Africa hold a significant psychological edge—they have never lost to Uganda. Moreover, their squad allows for tactical flexibility, from possession-based football to rapid wing attacks. South Africa remain one of the tournament’s few unbeaten sides and are eager to extend that streak.

Uganda enter the match as group leaders, having collected six points from three rounds. Despite opening with a 0-3 defeat to Algeria, the team regrouped and secured confident wins over Guinea (3-0) and Niger (2-0). This run not only lifted the Cranes to the top of the table but also restored belief in their own abilities.

Uganda’s main weapon is their disciplined defense and ability to capitalize on chances in the opposition’s box. In recent matches, the team has shown clinical finishing—a factor that could prove decisive against a more high-profile opponent. For the tournament hosts, this is a chance to reach the playoffs for the first time in history and rewrite their own record books.

Probable lineups

  • South Africa: Xulu — Mngonyama, Hoza, Mphahlele — Juste, Ndlondlo, Masuku, Mashego — Maema, Dolly — Kutumela
  • Uganda: Mutakubwa, Kizito, Torach, Mukundane, Achai, Okello, Ssebagala, Sserunjogi, Mpande, Watambala, Semugabi

Match facts and head-to-head

  • South Africa and Uganda have met 7 times, and South Africa have never lost in those encounters.
  • Uganda have never advanced from the group stage at the African Nations Championship—this is their seventh attempt.
  • South Africa remain one of seven unbeaten teams in the tournament so far.

Prediction

Uganda will approach the match with less pressure, needing only a draw to secure a quarterfinal berth. South Africa, meanwhile, must go forward, which could leave them vulnerable to counterattacks. Given their current form and head-to-head stats, our pick for this match is "South Africa to win with a (0) handicap" at odds of 1.90.

Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.9
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
River Plate vs Godoy Cruz prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 17:30 River Plate vs Godoy Cruz prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 18, 2025 River Plate Odds: 1.48 Godoy Cruz Recommended Mostbet
Independiente Rivadavia vs Boca Juniors prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 19:30 Independiente Rivadavia vs Boca Juniors prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 18, 2025 Independiente Rivadavia Odds: 1.6 Boca Juniors Bet now 1xBet
Monterrey vs Mazatlan FC prediction Liga MX Mexico Today, 20:00 Monterrey vs Mazatlán: Can Monterrey secure a convincing victory? Monterrey Odds: 1.78 Mazatlan FC Bet now Mostbet
Dynamo Dresden vs Mainz 05 prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 18 aug 2025, 12:00 Dresden vs Mainz: Who will advance to the next round of the German Cup? Dynamo Dresden Odds: 1.88 Mainz 05 Recommended Melbet
FC Schweinfurt vs Fortuna Duesseldorf prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 18 aug 2025, 12:00 Schweinfurt vs Düsseldorf: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 18, 2025 FC Schweinfurt Odds: 1.77 Fortuna Duesseldorf Bet now Melbet
Audace Cerignola vs Verona prediction Coppa Italia 18 aug 2025, 12:00 Audace Cerignola vs Verona prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 18, 2025 Audace Cerignola Odds: 1.6 Verona Bet now Melbet
Preussen Muenster vs Hertha Berlin prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 18 aug 2025, 12:00 Preussen Münster vs Hertha prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 18, 2025 Preussen Muenster Odds: 1.68 Hertha Berlin Recommended Melbet
Spezia vs Sampdoria prediction Coppa Italia 18 aug 2025, 12:30 Spezia vs Sampdoria prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18.08.2025 Spezia Odds: 1.65 Sampdoria Bet now Mostbet
Algeria vs Niger prediction African Nations Championship 18 aug 2025, 13:00 Algeria vs Niger prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 18 August 2025 Algeria Odds: 1.5 Niger Bet now Mostbet
RW Essen vs Borussia Dortmund prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 18 aug 2025, 14:45 RW Essen vs Borussia Dortmund: Can RW Essen put up any fight against Dortmund? RW Essen Odds: 1.75 Borussia Dortmund Recommended 1xBet
Udinese vs Carrarese prediction Coppa Italia 18 aug 2025, 14:45 Udinese vs Carrarese prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18.08.2025 Udinese Odds: 1.82 Carrarese Bet now 1xBet
Elche vs Real Betis prediction LaLiga Spain 18 aug 2025, 15:00 Elche vs Betis prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18.08.2025 Elche Odds: 1.92 Real Betis Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores