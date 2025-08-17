Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.9 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The Mandela National Stadium in Kampala will set the stage as South Africa and Uganda clash in a decisive group stage match of the 2024 African Nations Championship. Both teams are fighting for a quarterfinal spot, and this encounter will largely determine their tournament fate. Here’s a value bet for the outcome of this high-stakes showdown.

Match preview

South Africa find themselves in a precarious position: five points from three matches and just third in the group. The team has only one win—against Guinea (2-1)—but dropped points in two other fixtures, making a victory in Kampala a must. Any other result could see Bafana Bafana miss out on the playoffs.

However, South Africa hold a significant psychological edge—they have never lost to Uganda. Moreover, their squad allows for tactical flexibility, from possession-based football to rapid wing attacks. South Africa remain one of the tournament’s few unbeaten sides and are eager to extend that streak.

Uganda enter the match as group leaders, having collected six points from three rounds. Despite opening with a 0-3 defeat to Algeria, the team regrouped and secured confident wins over Guinea (3-0) and Niger (2-0). This run not only lifted the Cranes to the top of the table but also restored belief in their own abilities.

Uganda’s main weapon is their disciplined defense and ability to capitalize on chances in the opposition’s box. In recent matches, the team has shown clinical finishing—a factor that could prove decisive against a more high-profile opponent. For the tournament hosts, this is a chance to reach the playoffs for the first time in history and rewrite their own record books.

Probable lineups

South Africa: Xulu — Mngonyama, Hoza, Mphahlele — Juste, Ndlondlo, Masuku, Mashego — Maema, Dolly — Kutumela

Uganda: Mutakubwa, Kizito, Torach, Mukundane, Achai, Okello, Ssebagala, Sserunjogi, Mpande, Watambala, Semugabi

Match facts and head-to-head

South Africa and Uganda have met 7 times, and South Africa have never lost in those encounters.

Uganda have never advanced from the group stage at the African Nations Championship—this is their seventh attempt.

South Africa remain one of seven unbeaten teams in the tournament so far.

Prediction

Uganda will approach the match with less pressure, needing only a draw to secure a quarterfinal berth. South Africa, meanwhile, must go forward, which could leave them vulnerable to counterattacks. Given their current form and head-to-head stats, our pick for this match is "South Africa to win with a (0) handicap" at odds of 1.90.