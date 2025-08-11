RU RU ES ES FR FR
South Africa vs Guinea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 11, 2025

South Africa vs Guinea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 11, 2025

Football news
Miguel Solomons
South Africa vs Guinea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 11, 2025 Photo: https://x.com/BafanaBafana

In the third round of the African Nations Championship group stage, South Africa will face Guinea. Our team has prepared information on where and when to watch this match.

South Africa vs Guinea: what you need to know about the match

South Africa opened their African Nations Championship campaign against Algeria. The sides traded goals in the first half and failed to score again, with the game ending in a 1–1 draw. Bafana Bafana, returning to the tournament for the first time in 11 years after missing several editions, now have a solid chance of reaching the knockout stage.

Guinea have already played twice in the tournament, facing Niger and Uganda. They won their opener 1–0 but suffered a heavy 0–3 defeat to the Ugandans in their next outing. Sitting third in the group with a goal difference of 1–3, Guinea did not feature in the previous edition of the CHAN, but secured third place in 2020.

South Africa vs Guinea: when and where will the match take place?

The third-round African Nations Championship clash between South Africa and Guinea will take place on Monday, August 11, with kick-off at 16:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 07:00

  • New York 10:00

  • Panama 10:00

  • Toronto 10:00

  • Port of Spain 11:00

  • London 15:00

  • Yaoundé 16:00

  • Abuja 16:00

  • Cape Town 17:00

  • New Delhi 19:30

  • Sydney 00:00

  • Kiribati 02:00

South Africa vs Guinea: where to watch the match online?

The official broadcasters of the African Nations Championship include beIN Sports, Canal+, New World TV, and IMG. In many African countries, SuperSport and SABC are among the main providers airing the tournament.

In addition, the match will be available in Canada on beIN, fuboTV, and Fanatiz. In the United States, Fanatiz is also one of the main streaming platforms for this fixture.

