Son Heung-min Vows to “Become a Legend” in MLS

Son Heung-min’s arrival at LAFC made headlines around the globe, and his unveiling on Wednesday showed just how monumental the moment is for the club and Major League Soccer. As reported by MLSsoccer.com, the South Korean superstar was introduced in front of a packed media contingent, club executives, and a roaring crowd of Black & Gold supporters – with tens of thousands tuning in from Asia despite the early hour.

LAFC reportedly paid $26.5 million to acquire Son from Tottenham Hotspur, setting a new MLS transfer record. The 33-year-old arrives with an elite pedigree: 173 goals and 101 assists in 454 matches with Spurs, including a Premier League Golden Boot. Despite that legacy, Son emphasized humility in his remarks.

“There are many reasons why LAFC and Los Angeles were right for me,” said Son. “I want to make the fans proud and represent the Korean community here.”

He credited general manager John Thorrington, along with former teammates Gareth Bale, Hugo Lloris, and Kim Moon-hwan, for persuading him to make the leap. Thorrington, who had admired Son since 2016, described him as “a walking paradox – charismatic yet humble,” and the perfect fit for LAFC’s values.

Son, who just completed preseason with Tottenham, says he's physically ready and eager to debut, though Saturday’s game at Chicago Fire may come too soon. LAFC have 12 regular-season games remaining, plus potential playoff action.

After attending LAFC’s Leagues Cup win over Tigres on Tuesday, Son was inspired by the 3252 supporter section’s energy. Speaking in Korean, he concluded: “There’s no guarantee I’ll succeed here. I’m starting from zero. My dream is to become a legend at this club.”

