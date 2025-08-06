LAFC Signs Son Heung-Min from Tottenham Hotspur in Blockbuster MLS Move

LAFC has landed one of the most high-profile signings in MLS history. On Wednesday, the club confirmed it has acquired South Korean superstar Son Heung-Min from Tottenham Hotspur. The deal runs through 2027 with options for 2028 and June 2029 and awaits his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).

A legend at Spurs and a global icon, Son arrives in Los Angeles after 10 standout seasons in the Premier League, where he scored 173 goals and tallied 101 assists. In 2022, he became the first Asian player to win the Golden Boot. He captained Tottenham to their 2025 UEFA Europa League title and earned a Puskás Award in 2019 for a stunning solo goal against Burnley.

“Sonny is a global icon and one of the most dynamic and accomplished players in world football,” said LAFC Co-President John Thorrington. “His ambition and ability align with our values. We’re proud he chose Los Angeles for the next chapter of his incredible career.”

Son, 33, has earned 130+ caps and scored 51 goals for South Korea, appearing in three World Cups and winning gold at the 2018 Asian Games. Before Tottenham, he starred in the Bundesliga with Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen.

“Joining LAFC is a proud moment for me,” Son said. “This club has big ambitions, and I’m here to lift trophies and give everything for the fans.”

The move signals LAFC’s continued commitment to building global prestige. For the MLS, it’s a statement signing—and for fans across Los Angeles and Asia, it’s the arrival of a true legend.