Slot explains why he doesn't complain about a packed schedule

The FIFA Club World Cup has sparked heated debates about the overloaded schedules faced by footballers. However, not all top clubs participated in the tournament, and Liverpool was one of those who sat it out. The Reds' head coach, Arne Slot, weighed in on the issue.

Details: Slot emphasized that not taking part in the Club World Cup may have benefited the team's preparations for the season. Still, he noted that players love playing a lot of matches. At the same time, they need proper rest, and if that's hard to arrange, then it's tournaments that have to be sacrificed.