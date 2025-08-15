RU RU ES ES FR FR
Slot explains why he doesn't complain about a packed schedule

But he still has concerns about it.
The FIFA Club World Cup has sparked heated debates about the overloaded schedules faced by footballers. However, not all top clubs participated in the tournament, and Liverpool was one of those who sat it out. The Reds' head coach, Arne Slot, weighed in on the issue.

Details: Slot emphasized that not taking part in the Club World Cup may have benefited the team's preparations for the season. Still, he noted that players love playing a lot of matches. At the same time, they need proper rest, and if that's hard to arrange, then it's tournaments that have to be sacrificed.

Quote: “If you talk about it, I don't think there are too many games. But the Club World Cup was a real ordeal, especially if you look, for example, at PSG — they maybe had only about a week to prepare for the Super Cup.

I think players love playing lots of matches, we all love competing in many games, but they definitely deserve at least three weeks off if they're playing that much. And if that's not possible, in my opinion, that's already too much,” Slot said in an interview with talkSPORT.

