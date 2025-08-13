Sky Sports to hire security for Roy Keane after fan incidents

Back in his Manchester United playing days, Roy Keane was known for his fiery temperament. That same intensity has followed the Welshman into his role as a TV pundit, leading to two unpleasant incidents in the past. Now, Keane will be protected from such occurrences.

Details: According to the Daily Mail, Sky Sports—where Keane currently works—will hire security for him. This decision follows two high-profile episodes: in September 2023, an Arsenal fan headbutted him at the Emirates, and in November, Keane got into a heated argument with a supporter after the Manchester United vs Ipswich match at Portman Road, offering to continue the conversation in the parking lot.

Quote: “Roy is a great guy and a fantastic team player. He wants to be part of the big matches, loves working with us. He’ll stay with us next season—he’s an integral part of the team,” said Sky Sports’ director of football Gary Hughes.

Reminder: In April, Keane’s family welcomed a new addition as he became a grandfather for the third time.