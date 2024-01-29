RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Tennis news Sinner commented on his remarkable comeback in the final match of the Australian Open 2024

Sinner commented on his remarkable comeback in the final match of the Australian Open 2024

Tennis news Today, 05:05
Leo Peterson Dailysports's expert Leo Peterson
Sinner commented on his remarkable comeback in the final match of the Australian Open 2024 On January 28, the final match of the Australian Open 2024 in men's singles took place.

On January 28, the final match of the Australian Open 2024 in men's singles took place.

Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner defeated Daniil Medvedev in five sets with a score of 3:6, 3:6, 6:4, 6:4, 6:3.

After the conclusion of the match, Sinner held a press conference where he commented on his superb comeback for the title:

– I am very pleased with how I managed today. The situation on the court was very, very challenging.

– Were you surprised by how aggressively Daniil started the match?
– I expected something different from him, so I had a feeling he might start a bit more aggressively. But not to this extent. He played very, very well in the first two or two and a half sets. I tried to play steadily, attempting to capitalize on a couple of chances in the third set, which I managed to do. When you win a crucial game, the course of the match can change, and that's what happened today.

I tried to stay on the court as long as possible, knowing that he spent 6 hours more on it than me. The further the match goes, the better I looked physically compared to him today. I think that was the key to victory.

This is a great moment for me and my team, but on the other hand, we also know that we need to improve if we want another chance to lift the big trophy.

– At what moment in today's match did you start to feel that it was your match to win? When did you begin to feel that you were in control?
– In control... it's hard to say. When I made the break in the fourth set.

– In the fourth?
– Yes. I started feeling like, okay, I'm in it. I can do this. Because the break in the third set at 5:4 was possibly the most crucial one I made today. It allowed me to take one set and then observe his reaction. But if I have to choose, the one that made me feel in control of the match was probably the break in the fourth set.

Watch the video of Jannik Sinner's press conference

Popular news
Is this some kind of flash mob? Another top coach thinking about leaving after the season is over Football news Today, 02:57 Is this some kind of flash mob? Another top coach thinking about leaving after the season is over
Three key Liverpool players could leave the club following Jurgen Klopp Football news Yesterday, 03:36 Three key Liverpool players could leave the club following Jurgen Klopp
The Egyptian Football Association sacrificed a cow in an attempt to bring luck to the national team Football news 27 jan 2024, 17:27 The Egyptian Football Association sacrificed a cow in an attempt to bring luck to the national team
BREAKING! Xavi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season Football news 27 jan 2024, 16:30 BREAKING! Xavi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season
Jake Paul will announce the name of his next opponent on January 30th Boxing News 27 jan 2024, 15:58 Jake Paul will announce the name of his next opponent on January 30th
The match between Wolfsburg and Koln was stopped due to a linesman's injury Football news 27 jan 2024, 15:31 The match between Wolfsburg and Koln was stopped due to a linesman's injury
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:16 Fenerbahce announce the loan of Atletico defender Football news Today, 05:36 That would be very unexpected. Another candidate to replace Xavi has been named Tennis news Today, 05:05 Sinner commented on his remarkable comeback in the final match of the Australian Open 2024 Tennis news Today, 04:48 VIDEO. What happened to the football star? Neymar, noticeably heavier, attended Romario's party Football news Today, 04:35 La Liga club has agreed a deal to sign Man United striker on loan Football news Today, 03:46 Very emotional. Mexican football legend burst into tears at the presentation at his hometown club Tennis news Today, 03:25 WTA Rankings. Leader unchanged, Zheng Qinwen's breakthrough Football news Today, 02:57 Is this some kind of flash mob? Another top coach thinking about leaving after the season is over Football news Today, 02:21 Borussia Dortmund fans dedicated a banner to a dying fan Basketball news Today, 01:11 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
Sport Predictions
Football Today Kayserispor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Istanbulspor vs Samsunspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Qatar vs Palestine prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Galatasaray vs Gaziantep prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Trabzonspor vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Cape Verde vs Mauritania prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Estrela Amadora vs Benfica prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Valladolid vs Racing prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Blackburn vs Wrexham prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Bordeaux vs Angers prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024