Sinner commented on his remarkable comeback in the final match of the Australian Open 2024
On January 28, the final match of the Australian Open 2024 in men's singles took place.
Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner defeated Daniil Medvedev in five sets with a score of 3:6, 3:6, 6:4, 6:4, 6:3.
After the conclusion of the match, Sinner held a press conference where he commented on his superb comeback for the title:
– I am very pleased with how I managed today. The situation on the court was very, very challenging.
– Were you surprised by how aggressively Daniil started the match?
– I expected something different from him, so I had a feeling he might start a bit more aggressively. But not to this extent. He played very, very well in the first two or two and a half sets. I tried to play steadily, attempting to capitalize on a couple of chances in the third set, which I managed to do. When you win a crucial game, the course of the match can change, and that's what happened today.
I tried to stay on the court as long as possible, knowing that he spent 6 hours more on it than me. The further the match goes, the better I looked physically compared to him today. I think that was the key to victory.
This is a great moment for me and my team, but on the other hand, we also know that we need to improve if we want another chance to lift the big trophy.
– At what moment in today's match did you start to feel that it was your match to win? When did you begin to feel that you were in control?
– In control... it's hard to say. When I made the break in the fourth set.
– In the fourth?
– Yes. I started feeling like, okay, I'm in it. I can do this. Because the break in the third set at 5:4 was possibly the most crucial one I made today. It allowed me to take one set and then observe his reaction. But if I have to choose, the one that made me feel in control of the match was probably the break in the fourth set.
Watch the video of Jannik Sinner's press conference