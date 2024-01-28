RU RU NG NG KE KE
Jannik Sinner wins the Aus Open 2024 Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner became the winner of the first Major in 2024, the Australian Open. The Italian defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final match.

Sinner lost only one set on his way to the final match: the Italian gave up one game to Novak Djokovic in his semi-final match. Medvedev's path was much more dramatic: the tennis player, who played at this tournament with a white flag instead of his nationality, won twice when he was losing 0:2 in sets.

However, as practice showed, these rallies did not matter, as Medvedev was able to win the first two games and came close to winning the match at almost arm's length. However, Sinner showed his composure and managed to stay in the game: one break each in the tenth game of the third and fourth sets.

In the deciding set, it was again a break point, which Sinner converted. But now it happened in the sixth game.

For Yannick Sinner, this is the first victory at the Grand Slam tournaments. For this victory, the Italian will receive almost 2 million US dollars and 2 thousand points in the ATP ranking.

Aus Open. ATP. Final
Jannik Sinner - Daniil Medvedev 3:6, 3:6, 6:4, 6:4, 6:3

