Once again, the Pittsburgh Penguins have left their fans disheartened. The Pens suffered a 3-4 defeat at home to the Anaheim Ducks. What's more, the deciding goal for Pittsburgh was conceded with just 13 seconds left in regulation time while playing with a man advantage.

Sidney Crosby earned a single point in this match, bringing his career NHL assist tally to 957. Sidney Crosby has now ascended to the 15th position in the league's history in this category.

Crosby has competed in 1199 NHL games, amassing 1512 points (555 goals and 957 assists). This, too, ranks him 15th in NHL history.

Sidney Crosby is a three-time Stanley Cup champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist. Additionally, the captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins has claimed the Conn Smythe Trophy, Art Ross Trophy, Maurice Richard Trophy, and Hart Trophy twice each.