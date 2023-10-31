Vegas and Boston won with difficulty. The results of NHL matches on October 31. VIDEO

On the night of October 31, the matches of the National Hockey League (NHL) took place.

The most productive was the meeting between the Arizona Coyotes and the Chicago Blackhawks, in which the former won with a score of 8:1. It is also worth noting the victory of the reigning champion Vegas, which was stronger than Montreal in the shoot-out.

Boston also celebrated another victory, beating the Florida Panthers in overtime.

Game day results, October 31st.

Boston Bruins - Florida Panthers - 3:2 OT (0:2, 1:0, 1:0, 1:0)

Pittsburgh Penguins - Anaheim Ducks - 3:4 (1:1, 1:1, 1:2)

Tampa Bay Lightning - Seattle Kraken - 3:4 OT (1:3, 1:0, 1:0, 0:1)

Philadelphia Flyers - Carolina Hurricanes - 2:3 (2:1, 0:1, 0:1)

New York Islanders - Detroit Red Wings - 3:4 OT (0:0, 1:0, 2:3, 0:1)

Winnipeg Jets - New York Rangers - 2:3 OT (1:1, 0:0, 1:1, 0:1)

Dallas Stars - Columbus Blue Jackets - 5:3 (1:2, 1:0, 3:1)

Arizona Coyotes - Chicago Blackhawks - 8:1 (3:1, 4:0, 1:0)

Vegas Golden Knights - Montreal Canadiens - 3:2 B (1:0, 1:1, 0:1, 0:0, 2:1)