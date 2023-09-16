Shevchenko scored a penalty against Buffon

Yesterday in Ljubljana, on the initiative of the UEFA President, a charity match took place.

Many world football stars took part in it: Andrei Shevchenko, Paolo Maldini, Gianluigi Buffon, Clarence Seedorf, Luis Figo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Javier Zanetti and others.

Buffon and Shevchenko played for different teams. Midway through the first half, the legendary Milan player opened the scoring with a shot from eleven meters.

Let us remind you that 45-year-old Buffon recently retired and began working on the coaching staff of Luciano Spalletti in the Italian national team.