Renowned expert Alan Shearer has shared his perspective on the match between Arsenal and Manchester City (1:0).

"In my view, whoever finishes above Manchester City will win the league, and Arsenal seems the most capable of achieving this in the current season and ending their dominance. Sunday's victory over the reigning champions is a tremendous result for the Gunners, but the best indicator of their quality is that they accomplished it without playing particularly well. Throughout the match, Mikel Arteta's team defended brilliantly. After creating a couple of chances in the early minutes, City didn't get a single opportunity, and in recent years, I've seen very few teams that could contain them so effectively," said Alan Shearer on BBC.

It's worth noting that Arsenal has surpassed Manchester City in the Premier League standings.