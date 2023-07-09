EN RU
Shakhtar reduced the price for goalkeeper Trubin, who is interested in Inter

Shakhtar Donetsk has changed the price tag for Ukrainian national team goalkeeper Anatolii Trubin, who is of interest to Inter Milan, according to Sport.ua.

According to the source, the Ukrainian club is demanding €35 million for the goalkeeper, although they had previously valued him at €40 million. However, even this amount may be considered high as Inter is not willing to pay that much. Therefore, the Italian club hopes to reduce the transfer fee by including a percentage of any future player resale in the deal.

It was previously reported that Trubin could replace Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana at Inter, who is close to a move to Manchester United for €55 million plus bonuses.

21-year-old Trubin is a product of Shakhtar Donetsk's youth academy. He has played a total of 94 matches for the Ukrainian club in all competitions, conceding 94 goals. He has also kept 39 clean sheets in 39 matches. The goalkeeper's contract with the Donetsk club is valid until the summer of 2024.

Trubin has been playing for the Ukrainian national team since 2021. He has made seven appearances for the Ukrainian national team, conceding 12 goals.

