RU RU
Main News Shakhtar missed the victory in the away match of the championship of Ukraine

Shakhtar missed the victory in the away match of the championship of Ukraine

Football news Today, 12:31
Shakhtar missed the victory in the away match of the championship of Ukraine Photo: Shakhtar's twitter / Author unknown

In the 2nd round match of the Ukrainian Premier League, Donetsk's "Shakhtar" played a draw with "Veres" from Rivne with a score of 1-1. The match took place in Rivne at the "Avangard" stadium.

In the closing stages of the first half, the scoring was opened by Nikolay Matviyenko. However, a minute later, the Donetsk club was reduced to ten men due to the red card shown to Artem Bondarenko. In the middle of the second half, the score was equalized by Yevhen Shevchenko.

With four points, "Shakhtar" took the first place in the Ukrainian Premier League table. "Veres," with one point, climbed to the ninth place in the UPL standings.

"Veres" Rivne - "Shakhtar" Donetsk - 1:1 (0:1, 1:0)
Goals: Matviyenko, 45+1 - 0:1, E. Shevchenko, 62 - 1:1

Yellow cards: Kukharuk (35), Kucherov (50), Sharai V. (64), Shestakov (69), Vovchenko (83) - Gocholeishvili (11), Traore (48), Farina (55), Matviyenko (64).

Red card: Bondarenko (45+2).

"Veres": Past, Vovchenko, Kurko, E. Shevchenko (Hahun, 84), Gakman, Kukharuk, Bliznichenko (Shestakov, 57), Dakhnovskyi (V. Sharai, 57), Yago (S. Sharai, 84), Kucherov, Marusich (Hayduchyk, 71).

"Shakhtar": Riznyk, Matviyenko, Kozik, Gocholeishvili (Farina, 46), Topalov, Bondarenko, Krys'kyv (Castillo, 84), Zubkov (Ocheretko, 46), Kashchuk (Viunnik, 58), Sikan, Traore (Pedrinho, 84).

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Shakhtar Donetsk Veres Rivne Premier League Ukraine
Popular news
Gianluigi Buffon announces his retirement from football Football news Today, 12:48 Gianluigi Buffon announces his retirement from football
"Dnepr-1" failed to get into the Champions League Football news Yesterday, 15:34 "Dnepr-1" failed to get into the Champions League
“Real” is ready to sell the Ukrainian Andriy Lunin: the price is named Football news Yesterday, 14:55 “Real” is ready to sell the Ukrainian Andriy Lunin: the price is named
Sadio Mane joins Cristiano Ronaldo Football news Yesterday, 14:23 Sadio Mane joins Cristiano Ronaldo
Chelsea join fight for Kylian Mbappe Football news 31 july 2023, 16:47 Chelsea join fight for Kylian Mbappe
PSG are waiting for a humiliatingly low offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe Football news 31 july 2023, 05:30 PSG are waiting for a humiliatingly low offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:15 Harry Kane could move to Bayern for a small fee Football news Today, 14:00 Manchester City have agreed to sign the RB Leipzig defender. The transfer will be a record in histor Football news Today, 13:55 Fiorentina close to signing ex-Barcelona defender Football news Today, 13:42 Arsenal may sell striker to Besiktas, which he bought for 80 million euros Football news Today, 13:30 Inter may buy Brazilian goalkeeper instead of Ukrainian Trubin Football news Today, 13:15 Manchester United want to buy Bayern star Football news Today, 13:13 Inter veteran joins Monza Football news Today, 12:58 Chelsea announce a contract extension for the talented defender Football news Today, 12:48 Gianluigi Buffon announces his retirement from football Football news Today, 12:42 Bayern beat Liverpool with hockey score
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Sevilla vs Betis 3 August 2023 Football 03 aug 2023 Prediction for Tobol vs Basel 3 August 2023 Football 03 aug 2023 Panevėžys vs Hapoel Beer Sheva predictions and betting tips on August 3, 2023 Football 03 aug 2023 Prediction for Rosenborg vs Crusaders 3 August 2023 Football 03 aug 2023 Rosenborg vs Crusaders predictions and betting tips on August 3, 2023 Football 03 aug 2023 Luzern vs Djurgarden: predictions and betting tips on August 3, 2023 Football 03 aug 2023 Vitoria Guimaraes vs Celje predictions and betting tips on August 3, 2023 Football 03 aug 2023 Prediction for Sao Lorenzo vs Sao Paulo 3 August 2023 Football 03 aug 2023 Prediction for Flamengo vs Olimpia 3 August 2023 Football 03 aug 2023 Prediction for America Mineiro vs Red Bull Bragantino 3 August 2023