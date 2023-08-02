Shakhtar missed the victory in the away match of the championship of Ukraine

In the 2nd round match of the Ukrainian Premier League, Donetsk's "Shakhtar" played a draw with "Veres" from Rivne with a score of 1-1. The match took place in Rivne at the "Avangard" stadium.

In the closing stages of the first half, the scoring was opened by Nikolay Matviyenko. However, a minute later, the Donetsk club was reduced to ten men due to the red card shown to Artem Bondarenko. In the middle of the second half, the score was equalized by Yevhen Shevchenko.

With four points, "Shakhtar" took the first place in the Ukrainian Premier League table. "Veres," with one point, climbed to the ninth place in the UPL standings.

"Veres" Rivne - "Shakhtar" Donetsk - 1:1 (0:1, 1:0)

Goals: Matviyenko, 45+1 - 0:1, E. Shevchenko, 62 - 1:1

Yellow cards: Kukharuk (35), Kucherov (50), Sharai V. (64), Shestakov (69), Vovchenko (83) - Gocholeishvili (11), Traore (48), Farina (55), Matviyenko (64).

Red card: Bondarenko (45+2).

"Veres": Past, Vovchenko, Kurko, E. Shevchenko (Hahun, 84), Gakman, Kukharuk, Bliznichenko (Shestakov, 57), Dakhnovskyi (V. Sharai, 57), Yago (S. Sharai, 84), Kucherov, Marusich (Hayduchyk, 71).

"Shakhtar": Riznyk, Matviyenko, Kozik, Gocholeishvili (Farina, 46), Topalov, Bondarenko, Krys'kyv (Castillo, 84), Zubkov (Ocheretko, 46), Kashchuk (Viunnik, 58), Sikan, Traore (Pedrinho, 84).