Shakhtar may head an Italian coach

According to Sport.ua, Francesco Farioli could become the new head coach of Shakhtar Donetsk.

According to the source, the Ukrainian club is considering the Italian specialist as a potential replacement for current head coach Igor Jovićević, who may be dismissed in the near future.

34-year-old Farioli is currently unemployed. Previously, he worked as an assistant to Roberto De Zerbi at Sassuolo and was part of the coaching staff at Alanyaspor. He also served as the head coach of the Turkish club Karagümrük.