Shakhtar made a decision on the future of Bogdan Mykhailychenko

Donetsk "Shakhtar" will not redeem the transfer of the Ukrainian defender of the Brussels "Anderlecht" Bogdan Mykhailychenko, according to Voetbal Nieuws.

According to the source, the leadership of the Ukrainian club decided to refuse further cooperation with the player. Thus, the Ukrainian will return to the Belgian club, with which he has a contract until the summer of 2024.

Last season, 26-year-old Mykhailychenko made 32 appearances for Shakhtar in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing five assists.