"Shakhtar" is considering four candidates for the position of head coach
Shakhtar Donetsk is considering four candidates for the position of head coach, according to journalist Igor Burbas in his Telegram channel.
According to the source, the management of the Ukrainian club is considering the candidacy of Patrick van Leeuwen, the coach of "Zorya," Arne Slot, the head coach of "Feyenoord," Vincenzo Italiano, the coach of "Fiorentina," and unemployed Gennaro Gattuso.
Earlier, it was reported that Shakhtar's president, Rinat Akhmetov, personally made the decision to dismiss the current head coach, Igor Jovićević, who led the club to the Ukrainian championship title.
