Shakhtar agreed on the transfer of Brazilian talent

Donetsk-based club Shakhtar Donetsk is close to acquiring right winger Néverton from São Paulo, according to Globoesporte.

According to the source, the Ukrainian and Brazilian clubs have reached an agreement for the player's transfer in the summer transfer window. The transfer fee has not been disclosed. The Brazilian player has already left his club's facilities and undergone a medical examination. If everything goes well, the player will sign a contract with the Donetsk club that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Néverton, who is 18 years old, is a product of São Paulo's youth academy. He has played 11 matches, scored one goal, and provided two assists for the club's youth team. He has not yet made an appearance for São Paulo's senior team. The winger has achieved the most success as a member of the U-17 team, where he participated in 28 matches and scored 18 goals. His contract with the club is valid until August 31, 2024.

It's worth noting that in the previous season, Shakhtar Donetsk became the champion of the Ukrainian Premier League, securing their qualification for the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.