Sevilla terminated the contract with the world champion

Sevilla has terminated the contract with Argentinian midfielder Papu Gomez, the club's website reports.

The club and the player agreed on the termination of the contract, which was calculated until June 30, 2024. Sevilla thanked their player for his performances. The player spent three seasons with Sevilla, joining from Atalanta in January 2021.

During this time, the Argentinian scored ten goals and provided six assists in the form of Sevilla. Gomez played 90 matches, 66 of which were in La Liga. In addition, he scored a goal in the Copa del Rey match.

Also, as part of Sevilla, he won the Europa League for the 2022-23 season. He played in three matches and did not score a goal. In the European arena, the Argentinian played ten matches (five in the Champions League and five in the Europa League). In these matches, he gave one goal assist.

Before that, he played in Atalanta and was the captain of the team. It was with the Italians that he first played in the Champions League and Europa League. In total, he has 209 matches in the Serie A. He was able to score 50 goals and give 57 assists.