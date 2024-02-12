RU RU NG NG
Sevilla sets sights on Arsenal defender

Football news Today, 09:49
Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior has become a transfer target for Spanish club Sevilla in the summer window.

According to Fichajes, the Andalusians hope to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2024/25 season, despite the likely absence of European football at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Since the club's transfer budget is expected to be reduced, they are considering cost-effective deals, and Kiwior could be one of the options.

Since arriving at the Emirates Stadium in January 2023, the Pole has failed to make a strong impression on Mikel Arteta.

Kiwior is under contract with Arsenal until 2027, but Arteta may be willing to sell him to free up funds for signing an alternative who better suits his tactical system.

Earlier reports suggested that several Serie A clubs are interested in the Pole.

