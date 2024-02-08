Several Serie A clubs are vying for the signature of an Arsenal defender

RU RU NG NG
Football news Yesterday, 14:31
Liam Carter
Multiple Serie A clubs are keen on recruiting Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior this summer, as reported by the Evening Standard.

Among the leading contenders for the Polish player are AC Milan, which has faced defensive issues throughout the season.

The Rossoneri sought information on the availability of the Polish defender in January but were rebuffed, as the Gunners were unwilling to part ways with a player for whom they spent £21 million just last summer.

The publication notes that the sale of Kiwior could help Arsenal financially execute their plans in the transfer market.

Since joining the London club, the Polish defender has appeared in 18 matches across all competitions for the Gunners, registering one assist.

Arsenal currently occupies the third spot in the Premier League table. On February 11, Mikel Arteta's team will face West Ham away.

Earlier, we reported that Arsenal intends to retain the experienced midfielder in the team for the upcoming season.

