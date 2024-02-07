Arsenal plans to keep the experienced midfielder for next season

The coaching staff of Arsenal is pleased with the performance of the experienced Italian midfielder Jorginho and wants to keep him in the team for the next season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Jorginho's current contract with Arsenal expires next summer, but the club has an option for an automatic one-year extension, which they plan to activate.

Jorginho is also satisfied with everything at Arsenal, and he would like to stay with the club for at least one more season.

The 32-year-old central midfielder joined Arsenal in the winter of last year from Chelsea. In 22 matches this season, he has scored 1 goal and provided 1 assist.